Neetu Kapoor shares priceless video of Rishi Kapoor from New York days of treatment

Neetu Kapoor recently took to Instagram to remember her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, by sharing a candid video of him from his time in New York. The clip captured Rishi Kapoor enjoying an Indian meal with a smile, despite his health struggles. Neetu Kapoor, who was recording the moment, could be heard laughing in the background as he relished his food.

The video was from the period when Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment in New York for leukemia. During his stay, he often expressed his love for Indian food, and in this particular instance, he was enjoying a meal from Samosa Stories, a food outlet that cooked for him. Though visibly weak, the veteran actor’s happiness in the small joy of eating something familiar was evident.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and subsequently moved to the U.S. for treatment. He spent nearly two years in New York, where several friends and colleagues from the film industry visited him. After completing his treatment, he returned to India in 2020, but his health deteriorated again.

On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at the age of 67. His death left a deep void in the industry and among his fans. Neetu Kapoor has often shared memories of him, keeping his legacy alive. Her latest post is yet another glimpse into their time together, reminding everyone of his warmth and love for life.