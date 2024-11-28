Shrima Rai gives clarification on Shweta Bachchan sending her flowers & more

Shrima Rai, social media influencer and sister-in-law of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, recently addressed online trolling and speculation about her personal life. The trolling intensified after she received flowers from Shweta Bachchan, sparking rumors related to Aishwarya’s relationship with Abhishek Bachchan.

On Thursday, Shrima took to Instagram to clarify the situation. She explained that the flowers were sent for her birthday on November 21, as is customary. In her post, she stated, “Facts. My birthday was November 21 and as usual, flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout-out.”

Shrima, who transitioned into blogging in 2017, also spoke about her professional journey. She noted that before becoming a content creator, she worked in Wealth Management as a banker and had won the Gladrags Mrs. India Globe title in 2009. She emphasized that her career was built independently, without leveraging anyone else’s name.

She further clarified, “I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. These are facts, and I am clarifying because my name is involved.” Shrima added that her family, including her husband and mother-in-law, could attest to her independent career path.

As a mother, Shrima expressed the importance of presenting facts accurately when she is publicly mentioned. She concluded her post by reaffirming her commitment to transparency.

This isn’t the first time Shrima has faced public scrutiny. Recently, her old comments regarding Aishwarya Rai went viral, with some interpreting them as subtle criticism. The social media influencer, however, chose to focus on addressing the current narrative, aiming to set the record straight about her personal and professional life.