Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s final scene in Pathaan was said to be one of the best scenes of the movie. Now, veteran actors Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever, who are known for their comic timing, have recreated Shah Rukh and Salman’s scene to hilarious effect in the promo teaser of their upcoming comedy show, Pop Kaun.

Pop Kaun is a comedy show that is created by Farhad Samji, who has directed films such as Housefull 4, and Salman Khan’s upcoming action movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pop Kaun will arrive soon on Disney+ Hotstar. Saurabh Shukla can be seen wearing Salman Khan’s Tiger scarf, while Johnny can be seen wearing a jacket like SRK. The actors will leave you with a huge smile. They say, “Desh ki comedy ka sawaal hai, bacchon pe nahi chhod sakte.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over this recreated version as they commented on this video. One user wrote, “Saurabh sukla with tiger scarf 😅🤣😂 Iconic 👍” Another user wrote, “Superb 😂😂 mausam comedy hone wala hai” Some fans also tagged Kapil Sharma and suggested that they’re talking about him. Check here!