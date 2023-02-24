Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading Bollywood actresses. Not only did she secure a top spot with her impeccable acting skills, but her fashion game was on point. She still continues to rule millions of hearts with her charismatic looks.

The diva never disappoints with her style articulations. The actress has over time got us swayed with her stunning fashion updos on the runway. Kareena is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Kareena was spotted arriving for the shoot of the 4th season of What Women Want, a chat show hosted by her. For the particular episode, Kareena donned a hot look as she was seen in a criss-cross halter neck red coloured top paired with matching pants. She took to Instagram and shared her latest photos from the shoot. Check below!