Kartik Aaryan the actor is known for his entertaining acting skills. The star knows how to stun the audience with his powerful skills. People love him for his versatile performances in films that left the fans and audience in awe of him. His last film was a treat to watch as he hilariously made the audience glued to the screen. His huge fan following and live audience made brands approach him. And so did the upcoming Lava Mobiles #ProudlyIndian choose him as the brand ambassador.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a poster where he is seen in dark pictures with a phone around his neck. The poster has bold and big text “Coming Soon,” while around the corner is written, #ProudlyIndian. Lava Mobiles is a pro gaming model that will soon arrive on Amazon. The star shared the post with the caption, “#ProudlyIndian Coming Soon.” It is going to be an exciting and thrilling experience for gamers and fans.

However, the post gathered immediate attention. Within an hour it has more than 1 lakh likes with a bunch of comments. One of the users jokingly said, “Brand ambassador of every second brand,” and another wrote, “Kartik Aaryan Era For a Reason.” “New Brand ambassador of Lava,” wrote the third, and “Congratulations I’m your biggest fan,” said the fourth.

