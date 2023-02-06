Kriti Sanon Raises Heat In Black Ruffled Thigh Slit Dress, See Pics

Kriti Sanon is one of the actresses in the Hindi movie industry who is actually on fire. She is in that golden period of her professional career when whatever she does from her end gets a lot of love and attention. She is one of the most prominent and beautiful actors and performers that we are fortunate to have in our Hindi entertainment industry.

Kriti’s work life has been spectacular and extraordinary recently, and we enjoy everything. She’s imprinted her originality with excellence throughout the years to become a self-made celebrity, which is why she’s an inspiration to countless aspiring actors who aspire to be like her. Kriti has worked hard over the years to carve out her niche and originality, and we are all proud of her.

Whenever Kriti Sanon posts a breathtaking photo or video on her social media profile to attract her followers and admirers, the internet feels the heat and melts in amazement. Well, once again, her latest sizzling batch of photographs in her latest photo has us all weak in the knees for real, and we are in for a visual treat. Recently, she shared a beautiful picture of herself in a black thigh-slit dress, have a look below –

Kriti Sanon’s Outfit Appearance

Kriti Sanon donned a sleeveless black dress with a ruffled thigh slit. Her hair was styled in a messy side-parted manner. Kriti kept her makeup minimal, opting for a light pink glossy lipstick. In addition, Kriti wears golden kadas and long gold earring hoops. In the photograph, she stands with her legs crossed and a gorgeous starry expression on her face. In the second image, she bends her back, elevates her shoulders to generate oomph, and gives the camera an obsessive gaze. Kriti Sanon captioned her post, “.”

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Projects

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s action flick Ganapath, with Tiger Shroff. Afterward, she will co-star with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush (2023). Kriti Sanon will also feature in an untitled romantic comedy alongside Shahid Kapoor.

