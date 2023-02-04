B-town is India’s biggest entertainment hub. At the same time, many of us might think that acting is a piece of cake. However, in reality, it’s not the thing. In the old times, actors had to do certain things to meet up the expectation of the director to fit into the role and perform authentically. So actors must learn to drive, cook, swim, etc., just to portray the character as real. And in order to do that, many actors have gained weight to fit into the roles. And today, we will check out the list.

Here is a list of actors, from Kriti Sanon to Hrithik Roshan, who gained weight to fit into the roles.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon amazed fans with her performance as Mimi in the film of the same name. To fit into her role, she gained around 15 Kg, as her role for a pregnant woman needs to be healthy and should look like she is having a baby.

Aamir Khan

Though celebrities are known for their fitness and goals, for his role as the father of three children, Aamir Khan gained weight, as you can see in the picture below. It was his first film in a father role for the biopic film Dangal.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan became a hot topic in the news and headlines for her bold and sassy role in the film The Dirty Picture. The diva gained weight to look sultry on the screen to fit into her role. In comparison, she has always embraced her body type irrespective of others’ opinions.



Salman Khan

Salman Khan amazed the audience with his Sultan avatar in the film Sultan. At the same time, he has to gain weight to look perfect for his fighter role in the film. She was cast alongside Anushka Sharma in this film.

Bhumi Pednekar

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a favorite film of many breaking several stereotypes. But, first, Bhumi Pednekar gained massive weight to look perfect for her role. And now, she has successfully regained her normal body after working out regularly.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik is the sexiest man in the world. The actor gained weight for his amazing role in the film Super 30. Though he played the role of a poor person, his personality is never like that.

Thank you for reading; follow IWMBuzz.com for more.