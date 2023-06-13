Kriti Sanon's super cute and adorable post dedicated to mother wins hearts

Bollywood’s leading actress Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the biggest release of the year with the film Adipurush. The excitement around the film and her character Janaki is palpable and the actress too is looking forward to the film’s release. Today, Kriti shares a beautiful picture of herself depicting the role of Sita Maa and her mother Geeta Ma. She writes “My Janaki and my jaan. Check out here –

Currently, the entire nation is awaiting the release of Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush and she is being hailed as the best choice for Janaki. Her grace, her magnificent aura and her tall demeanour clearly fits her for the character. With every asset being dropped, the excitement around the film is off the charts.

Work Front:

Apart from Adipurush, the actress will now be seen in ‘The Crew’ and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor. Well, absolutely amazing right? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com