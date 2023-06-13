ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon's super cute and adorable post dedicated to mother wins hearts

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses and performing artistes around in the Indian entertainment space and we love her. Currently, she is slowly and steadily gearing up for her upcoming film Adipurush and we are super excited. Let's read this important article for more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 Jun,2023 06:40:07
Bollywood’s leading actress Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the biggest release of the year with the film Adipurush. The excitement around the film and her character Janaki is palpable and the actress too is looking forward to the film’s release. Today, Kriti shares a beautiful picture of herself depicting the role of Sita Maa and her mother Geeta Ma. She writes “My Janaki and my jaan. Check out here –

Currently, the entire nation is awaiting the release of Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush and she is being hailed as the best choice for Janaki. Her grace, her magnificent aura and her tall demeanour clearly fits her for the character. With every asset being dropped, the excitement around the film is off the charts.

Work Front:

Apart from Adipurush, the actress will now be seen in ‘The Crew’ and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor. Well, absolutely amazing right? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

