Manoj Bajpayee dreamt of becoming an actor even when he was a small child. The instinct of achieving big goals as a performer was inborn in him. He dreamt of a career where he could get coached at the National School of Drama (NSD). However, the fact remained that he failed to pass his MBBS exam, and later went on to pursue his NSD dreams. But when he failed to get into the NSD admission, his heart sank. A report on timesofindia.com talks about how this development and setback hurt Manoj Bajpayee. We take reference from that story for our write-up here.

He said, “By the time I went to the National School of Drama (NSD), I had become quite experienced during those 3 years but still I was rejected. Following that for a duration of one month I felt like everything of mine has been taken away because I never had a Plan B. I never make a Plan B. After that for a month my friends supported me and got me out of depression and I started looking for a new path. Ultimately, in Mandi House, a theatre group of NSD alumni was doing a 365-day workshop, which I joined. I learned a lot there.

Bajpayee revealed, “I went into such a depression where I didn’t know how to face the near and dear ones. And when you only have one plan you feel as if all doors have been closed. It was during this time that I had a passing suicidal thought that people made headlines out of but that wasn’t the case, it was just a passing thought that people experience while depressed.”

Aww!! Such an absorbing story. We are glad that Manoj Bajpayee has scaled huge heights as a performer today.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.