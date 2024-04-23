Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: Massy avatar from ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ unveiled

As Manoj Bajpayee marks another wonderful year, the team behind Bhaiyya Ji has added more joy to his day by sharing a sneak peek of their song, Baagh Ka Kareja. The energetic melody has left fans eagerly anticipating the full song, set to release tomorrow.

The song is sung and composed by everyone’s favorite, Manoj Tiwari, with lyrics penned by Dr. Sagar and music composed by Aditya Dev. The lyrical video of Baagh Ka Kareja will be released tomorrow.

Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee present, Bhaiyya Ji, a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Bhaiyya Ji is set to release on 24th May 2024.

As one knows, Manoj has indeed had a fabulous couple of years, especially in the steaming space where both his films that released last year, – Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Gulmohar met with immense critical acclaim. While the former released on Zee5, the latter came on Disney+ Hotstar. Manoj has also already had two releases this year in the form of a series, Killer Soup.

The show released on Netflix at the beginning of the year and was also met with a lot of love. And the other one is the film, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout on Zee5.