‘Baagh Ka Kareja’ song out: Manoj Bajpayee shows his swagger in the song from ‘Bhaiyya Ji’

Yesterday marked actor Manoj Bajpayee’s 55th birthday, and it is absolutely no secret that he is ageing better than ever. And when it comes to his work, he is in the best phase indeed, as he is one of the biggest OTT superstars right now.

Now, he is all set to have at it on the big screen as well with a massy affair in the form of the film, Bhaiyya Ji. Marking the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Bhaiyya Ji thrilled his fans by unveiling an enticing teaser of Baagh Ka Kareja, offering a captivating peek into his fierce persona. Sung and composed by Manoj Tiwari, the lyrics are penned by Dr. Sagar and music by Aditya Dev.

Today, as the lyrical video of the song was released, singer and composer of Baagh Ka Kareja, Manoj Tiwari shared, “When I discovered that Bhaiyya Ji was Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th film, I knew I had to create something special. Baagh Ka Kareja isn’t just a song for him; it’s for all his fans, celebrating his legacy for years to come. It speaks to Bhaiyya Ji’s strength and charisma, and I’m confident audiences will love it just as much as my other tracks!”

Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee present, Bhaiyya Ji, a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Bhaiyya Ji is set to release on 24th May 2024.