Manoj Bajpayee Introduces ‘His World’ Daughter Ava, Sharing Wholesome Family Photo

Manoj Bajpayee has been making headlines for a couple of days. This time, it’s because of his daughter Ava. The actor, in an interview with Bharti Singh, talked about his daughter, whom he called ‘Angrez’ because of her English accent, and how she is now improving in Hindi. However, today, the actor dropped a cute family photo introducing his daughter Ava to the world.

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘World’ His Daughter Ava

Undeniably, for parents, kids are their world. And it’s always amazing to embrace parenthood. The popular and talented actor Manoj Bajpayee is such a father for whom his daughter is his ‘World.’ Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor re-shared the post shared by his wife Shabana on his story and captioned it, “Welcome, My world Finally.”

It seems Ava just returned from somewhere, maybe her foreign education, well, we are not sure about it. However, the cute family photo features Manoj Bajpayee looking all cool in a black zipper with funky glasses. On the other hand, wife Shabana looked gorgeous in formal attire, and daughter Ava was comfy in casual attire. Their big, fat smile on their faces show the excitement and enthusiasm of meeting after a long time.

It’s so amazing to see Manoj Bajpayee’s daughter in real life. She is very sweet and simple. And we are sure the actor is a great father.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the article below.