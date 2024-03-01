“Hats Off To That Man Named Ram Gopal Varma,”Manoj Bajpayee On 25 Years Of Kaun

Kaun was a game-changer for Manoj Bajpayee. “As soon Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya was released we were already shooting for Kaun in Panvel and when we were making it, we realized it was completely off the cuff for its time.”

Manoj finds Kaun more unconventional than Satya. “If Satya was unconventional for its times, Kaun was even more of that.When it released, audiences were taken aback. Kaun did well. Look at the format, the storytelling, the way it was shot by Ramu. For a film as unconventional as Kaun to do well in the movie theatres is , I think, a miracle.Today it would go straight to the OTT.But at that time it recovered its money. And I give all the credit to Mr Ram Gopal Varma for believing in this subject. He really stood by the project. He made sure it would happen.

Although they had their differences Manoj is all praise for Ramu. “I’ve seen him make Satya, Kaun and Shool happen. He really pored all his conviction into Kaun and made sure it was completed and promoted /marketed well. When I look back I feel truly grateful to that one man called Ram Gopal Varma who singlehandedly changed the course of the Hindi film industry.”