Filmmakers, Co-Stars Shower Praise On Manoj Bajpayee On His Birthday

Apoorv Singh Karki(director Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai, Bhaiyaji): “I am glad that I am living in the era of Manoj Bajpayee. I am even more honoured that I get to work with him. The way he owns his films. Even today, after 100 films, after 3 decades , he works as if it’s his first day. What a phenomenal spirit he has, what a magical person he is. Its not easy to not fall in love with him. Bhaiyaji is my way of showing my love for him.”

Devashish Makhija (Director Bhonsle, Joram): “Mere punarjanam ke liye zimmedaar hain. To unka janamdin mera punarjanamdin bhi hai. Also I met him first time to work together exactly ten years ago to the week. So it’s like a national holiday for me. We inspire each other. That’s a constant. The ambition to make an artistically memorable film is a shared passion.

Priyamani(costar The Family Man): “He’s one the of the finest and best actors we have today ! I wish him nothing less than good health ,happiness and prosperity always .He’s phenomenal as a costar. Very spontaneous. His sense of humour is amazing .He is so natural.”

Mahesh Bhatt(directed Manoj in Tammanna): “On this special occasion, I extend my warmest wishes to Manoj, a brilliant actor, who caught my eye on one of the episodes of my iconic television serial, Swabhiman, and then rose from there to dazzle the world with his brilliant performances in movies like Satya and innumerable more.In show business, it’s the courage to continue that counts, and Manoj Bajpayee’s journey from anonymity to stardom is a testament to this. His outstanding performance in the web series ‘The Family Man’ reminded me of Steve Jobs’ timeless advice: ‘The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking, don’t settle.’ Manoj has found what he loves—acting. So driven by his love for acting, he continues to deliver outstanding work. And in love, there is no finishing line; how can you ever have enough of love? Not many know that Pooja Bhatt’s first National Award-winning film, Tamanna, featured Paresh Rawal in the key role and Manoj Bajpayee in a significant roles. I vividly remember considering Manoj also for the key role in the film when Paresh’s schedule was tight. Although Paresh ultimately played the role, Manoj’s contribution as a supporting actor was remarkable. Thank you for enriching my life. Happy birthday, my dear Manoj. I am proud of you.”