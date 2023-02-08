Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh is right now in the positive limelight. The diva made it to headlines with her performances in recent release films like Doctor G and Thank God. The actress is known for her performance on screen. She has been able to impress people with her sartorial fashion throughout her various appearances on the red carpet and at events, shows, and parties. While going through her Instagram feed, we noticed that the actress really looks stunning in mini dresses. So here are some of the best examples of fashion goals in mini outfits.

Thank God actress Rakul Preet Singh wore a hot pink mini dress with embedded hearts. While the high messy ponytail, basic eye makeup, and glossy lips completed her look. White high heels added a statement to her appearance.

Slaying with nude shade Rakul Preet Singh is making fans go crazy over her look. She wore a purple pastel strapless mini dress emphasizing her toned figure. Loose hairdo, pair of hoop earrings, and makeup suited well with her appearance. The thorny nude shade heels elevated her walk.

In this picture, Rakul Preet Singh sported a white jacket mini dress. The low neckline defined her bust. The sleek high bun, minimal makeup, and pair of long earrings looked gorgeous with her dress. She made a monotone look with matching white high heels and stilettos.

Rakul Preet Singh exudes hotness in a black strapless corset mini dress. While the short wavy hairstyle, bold eye makeup, and nude lipstick completed her sassy appearance with a silver pair of earrings and heels, adding a sparkling touch to her look.

Which style of Rakul Preet Singh did you like the most? Follow IWMBuzz.com.