Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is romantic by heart and her posts and pictures with hubby Vikrant are magical to the core!! With the kickstart of the Valentine’s Week, Monalisa has turned out to be the ultimate romantic. She is seen wishing her fans Happy Propose Day. Well, we are sure that she will also have some amazing plans up in her head, for Valentine’s.

So what is Monalisa’s dress code for Propose Day? She is seen in a stunning strapped white frock which is cute and gorgeous too. This outfit gives Monalisa the best glam look possible.

Well, Monalisa in this new outfit seriously gives the best of romantic goals to the people aspiring to have a bright week over Valentine’s. Do you agree with us?

