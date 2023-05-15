ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa Exudes Hotness In Black Gown; Check Out Pics

Monalisa is a stunning beauty in the Bhojpuri and Hindi entertainment business. The diva has a great figure who slays her style in anything you will. In the latest pictures, she is exuding hotness in black.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 May,2023 17:30:16
The beautiful Monalisa is a heartthrob in the audience. She is a famous actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss. Since then, she has been a constant interest in the media. Her stunning looks also keep her on top of the buzz. Yet again, the diva is flaunting her style in black. Read more to check out her pictures.

Monalisa’s New Black Beauty Look

In the latest Instagram post, Monalisa styled herself in a one-shoulder chic black bodycon gown. Her beautiful eyeliner eyes, bold lips, open hairstyle accessorized with long funky earrings, and silver block heels rounded her appearance. The actress posed, flaunting her beauty and picturesque figure. In addition, the sunkissed glow looked captivating.

Monalisa’s Social Media

The famous actress Nazar has always amazed her fans with her fantastic personality on her profile. She enjoys a massive fandom of 5.3 million. The actress rules over millions of hearts. Her onscreen performances, dancing, acting, and daily lifestyle fascinate her fans to look up to her. She has simple yet attractive taste in fashion, which makes her one of the most captivating divas on the red carpet. She makes sure to make the audience’s jaws drop.

