Monalisa Grooving In Moody Monsoon Vibes

Monalisa is a renowned diva in the Bhojpuri entertainment business. Being in the industry for years, she has entertained the audience with her amazing acting prowess. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 10. Today the actress is enjoying the moody monsoon vibes in the latest Instagram dump.

Monalisa Grooving In Moody Monsoon

Monsoon vibes hit differently. The beauty of nature is at its peak. The greenery and water make one feel refreshed and energetic. Taking the monsoon vibes to another level in a bikini. She donned the bikini with a sheer leopard print dress. She tied her hair in two ponytails. Her minimal makeup and flip-flop rounded her appearance.

Throughout the moody vibes, Monalisa enjoyed the rainy days. She poses around the villa she is enjoying her vacation. She also grooved in the stormy weather. The rain and nature added to her moody vibes. In the caption, she wrote, “Feelings.”

Monalisa’s social media presence keeps her top in the buzz. The diva got fame with the show Nazar and Nazar 2. At present, she is working on the show Bekaboo. She has a huge fandom on her profile. Her regular share of pictures, videos, and updates keeps her fans engaged with her.

