Monalisa Or Rani Chatterjee: Whose Dancing Moves You Are Crushing On?

Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee is are top divas in the Bhojpuri. In the latest video, the actresses are dancing their hearts out. Let's check out whose dancing skills you are crushing on

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jun,2023 23:36:42
The Bhojpuri entertainment industry has some of the best and most famous actresses, like Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee. Both of them are known for their acting and dancing skills, and their social media presence and activity keep them engaged with their audience. In the latest video, the divas flaunt their dancing skills. So let’s check out whose dance is better.

Monalisa dropped her dance video on Instagram, where she is dressed as a bride in a red lehenga with all the ethnic accessories. She looked beautiful like a bride and danced to the song Le ja le ja… Dil le ja. Her dance power-packed dance performance with captivating expressions looked stunning.

On the other hand, Rani Chatterjee looked tempting in a black t-shirt, shorts, and printed shirt. Her minimalistic makeup and style grabbed attention. At the same time, the sultry dance moves made the viewers hooked to the skin. The actress knows to captivate her fans through her charisma.

Comparing the two actresses for their dance skills, taking one name is unfair. However, Monalisa looked adorable with her thumkas in ethnic style, while Rani Chatterjee’s modern sultry moves grabbed attention. So whose dancing skills are you crushing on? Please share with us.

Monalisa and Rani are pretty active on social media platforms. They have 5.3 and 1.7 million followers on their respective accounts.

