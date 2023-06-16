Monalisa's Friday Mood Is Refreshing; Check Out

The renowned star Monalisa is a heartthrob of the Bhojpuri cinema and Hindi Television world. She has beautifully carved her success path through hard work and dedication. Other than that, the actress is active on her social media handles and regularly shares updates about her life. Today is Friday, and the actress shared her Friday mood in her latest post on Instagram. Let’s check what’s up to now.

In her latest Instagram pictures, Monalisa looked happy and beautiful as she had a fun time on her vacation days. The actress, in her caption, wrote, “Friday Mood.” She wore a black lace top, pink checkered shorts, and the same hairstyle secured with a hairband and minimal makeup that rounded her appearance. She posed near the pool surrounded by the sea.

The beautiful view looked captivating, and one couldn’t say no to such a peaceful mood. In the caption, she also dropped emoji of a man and woman together with a heart which hints that she is on vacation with her hubby Vikrant Singh. The duo often treats their fans with their adorable pictures together. While Monalisa never fails to grab attention with her latest shares.

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh tied the knot inside the Bigg Boss house when the duo was there as contestants.

