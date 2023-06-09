ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa's New Transition Will Startle You; Watch

Monalisa is a heartthrob of tinsel town. She has won hearts regularly with her glam. Let's check out her latest transition reel that will startle you with her avatar

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jun,2023 22:05:31
Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is a queen of hearts. She is known to rule with her mesmerizing looks time and again. She has been in the industry for years, and her talent has made her grow successful. Other than that, her regular posts entertain the audience. Her fans wait for her new dump. Let’s come check out her new transition reel in a glamorous avatar.

Monalisa looked sparkling hot in her desi avatar. In the viral reel video, the diva wore a glittery purple saree with gold embellishments. The video starts with the actress wrapping things up, and that’s when she is informed that her photos are taken. The diva smoothly transitions from work mode to the glamorous Heroine. She posed, flaunting her figure.

In contrast, the sparkling saree suited well with her bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips. Throughout the reel, she looked captivating and sultry. Her moves and glam are irresistibly attractive. She manages to rule over her heart with her style every day. She captioned her post, “Main “HEROINE “Hun … 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️… #fully #filmy but #real mein 😜😜😜😜.”

The Nazar actress has massive fandom on her social media handles. Her regular share of the post is the way her fans connect with her. She does ads and collaboration on her profile that engages her fans.

What’s your reaction to this latest reel? Share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Monalisa Dedicates Picture For The Special Person; Find Who?
Monalisa Or Rani Chatterjee: Whose Dancing Moves You Are Crushing On?
Monalisa Is All Awe For Husband Vikrant Singh, Here's Why
Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa sets internet on fire in see-through saree, (bold pics inside)
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how
Tara Sutaria's Summer Special Drink; Check Out
Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra's BTS photo from Badtameez Dil set delights fans
