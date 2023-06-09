Monalisa's New Transition Will Startle You; Watch

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is a queen of hearts. She is known to rule with her mesmerizing looks time and again. She has been in the industry for years, and her talent has made her grow successful. Other than that, her regular posts entertain the audience. Her fans wait for her new dump. Let’s come check out her new transition reel in a glamorous avatar.

Monalisa looked sparkling hot in her desi avatar. In the viral reel video, the diva wore a glittery purple saree with gold embellishments. The video starts with the actress wrapping things up, and that’s when she is informed that her photos are taken. The diva smoothly transitions from work mode to the glamorous Heroine. She posed, flaunting her figure.

In contrast, the sparkling saree suited well with her bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips. Throughout the reel, she looked captivating and sultry. Her moves and glam are irresistibly attractive. She manages to rule over her heart with her style every day. She captioned her post, “Main “HEROINE “Hun … 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️… #fully #filmy but #real mein 😜😜😜😜.”

The Nazar actress has massive fandom on her social media handles. Her regular share of the post is the way her fans connect with her. She does ads and collaboration on her profile that engages her fans.

