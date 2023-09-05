Mouni Roy is 'saree-ously' stunning in her blue cotton six yards, see pics

Mouni Roy, the television sensation, once again set the internet ablaze with her drop-dead gorgeous saree avatar. It’s safe to say that when Mouni steps into the fashion arena, all eyes are on her, and this time was no exception.

Decoding Mouni’s saree look

In her recent fashion escapade, Mouni donned a stylish blue cotton printed saree that effortlessly oozed charm and elegance. What makes her style truly stand out is her attention to detail, and she showcased it perfectly by pleating her saree in thinner, more intricate folds, giving it a touch of finesse. Paired with a sleeveless white blouse, her ensemble was a delightful blend of traditional and contemporary fashion.

But the magic didn’t stop there. Mouni knows that the devil is in the details, and she proved it by styling her look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail. Her hair was the perfect canvas to showcase her classic beauty, and she did it with finesse.

For her makeup, Mouni went for a look that was as mesmerizing as her saree. With sleek eyebrows, a delicate bindi, dewy soft eye makeup, and pink lips that could rival a rose in bloom, she was an absolute vision.

Check out-

Work Front

Mouni Roy has been a prominent face in both television and Bollywood. Her journey includes unforgettable performances in show like “Naagin” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” along with successful ventures in films like “Gold” and “Made in China.” As she continues to grace the screens, both big and small, her fashion choices are a testament to her versatility and style prowess.

With every appearance, Mouni Roy leaves us in awe of her beauty and fashion sense, reminding us why she’s a true star in every sense of the word.