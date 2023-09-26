Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos

The darling Mouni Roy will soon turn 38 on 28th September 2023. And so she kickstarted her birthday week with a Paris trip along with her husband. Earlier, she dropped the photos from the airplane, and now she is treating fans with a sneak peek into her street style with her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Street Style

On Monday, Mouni dropped photos with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, from the streets of Paris. “Bonjour Paris (with a black heart),” she captioned the post, which means greetings in French language.

For the day out in Paris, Mouni opts for a chic style as she wears a white baggy t-shirt tucked in with a shiny latex mini skirt, and the black tie completes her look. The black chic boots, specs, and maroon sling bag adds an extra dose of style.

On the other hand, her husband, Suraj Nambiar, looks like a cool boy in a white cardigan paired with comfy joggers. With the white sneakers and black specs, he rounds up his look. The duo can be seen walking through the streets of Paris together, holding hand-in-hand.

Not just that, the duo also stopped to pose for the camera, serving a couple goals. Mouni and Suraj looked adorable together. Brahmastra actress also shares a glimpse of the amazing places in the city for her fans.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below with us.