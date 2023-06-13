ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy's heart-warming birthday wish for her 'beautiful ninja warrior' Disha Patani

Sharing beautiful pictures of them together, Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt birthday message for Disha Patani that showcased their bond and friendship. She described Disha as a shining star and wished her happiness, love, and endless success in her career and personal life

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jun,2023 16:44:59
Disha Patani, the stunning Bollywood actress, has turned a year older and the industry can’t keep calm. Recently, Disha’s BFF, Mouni Roy, had the sweetest wish for her. Mouni took to social media to express her heartfelt wishes for Disha on her special day. Sharing beautiful pictures of them together, Mouni penned a heartfelt message that showcased their bond and friendship. She described Disha as a shining star and wished her happiness, love, and continued success in her career and personal life.

The picture shared by Mouni captured their radiant smiles and showcased the warmth and camaraderie between the two talented actresses. In one of the pictures, Mouni can be seen giving a peck on Disha’s cheeks. While Mouni is wearing a dark blue dress, Disha is seen donning an aqua blue outfit. While in one of the boomerang videos, Disha and Mouni are twinning in pink dresses.

Mouni posted the photos with a long caption that reads: “My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you.

D, your journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring. You’ve overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries, inspiring countless hearts along the way. So proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to witness the wonders you’ll continue to achieve.

But amidst all the success and achievements, what truly makes you special is how simple you are. Whether we’re exploring the aisles of a shopping mall or simply enjoying each other’s company doing absolutely nothing, every moment spent with you is pure joy.

In such a short span of time, we have forged a bond that feels like it has been nurtured over a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty, and genuine love have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible.

So, today, lemme raise a toast to the incredible woman you are. May this birthday be a reflection of the beautiful soul you possess. May your path continue to be illuminated by the love and blessings that surround you. And may your life be filled with endless laughter, adventures & cherished memories. Here’s to another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world, and a friendship thats special but Real. Ily x

@dishapatani”

Check below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

