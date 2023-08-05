ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy's 'Home Sick' Vibes In Pictures

Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her time at home with her family. Here, look at her home-sick vibes in the latest Instagram dump. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 06:15:55
Mouni Roy, the beautiful and charismatic actress, is currently enjoying her time at home. The home-sick diva loves the stay home and spends quality with family members. The daily life chorus and casual day make her feel like a dream.

Mouni Roy’s Home Sick

Brahmastra actress is currently enjoying her home in Bangalore. In the caption, she said, ‘Home is where the heart is.’ She loved the home feel as she tried cooking, some selfies under the sunny weather, to sharing cozy moments with her family.

Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in a white threadwork kurta paired with a matching skirt. She tried to make dosa and also some fried makhana. She also spends a cozy time with her husband lying on the floor. The beautiful green weather and walk on the silent road.

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar last year. The beautiful and dreamy wedding pictures went viral on the internet in no time. Since then, the duo has kept their fans engaged with the mushy pictures on social media handles. Their vacation photos and videos have entertained the audience.

Mouni Roy, with her amazing performance, has ruled over hearts—her role as Junoon in the film Brahmastra. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Singh.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s home-sick vibe? Share your thoughts in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future about your favorite.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

