Mouni Roy's 'Home Sick' Vibes In Pictures

Mouni Roy, the beautiful and charismatic actress, is currently enjoying her time at home. The home-sick diva loves the stay home and spends quality with family members. The daily life chorus and casual day make her feel like a dream.

Mouni Roy’s Home Sick

Brahmastra actress is currently enjoying her home in Bangalore. In the caption, she said, ‘Home is where the heart is.’ She loved the home feel as she tried cooking, some selfies under the sunny weather, to sharing cozy moments with her family.

Mouni Roy looked gorgeous in a white threadwork kurta paired with a matching skirt. She tried to make dosa and also some fried makhana. She also spends a cozy time with her husband lying on the floor. The beautiful green weather and walk on the silent road.

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar last year. The beautiful and dreamy wedding pictures went viral on the internet in no time. Since then, the duo has kept their fans engaged with the mushy pictures on social media handles. Their vacation photos and videos have entertained the audience.

Mouni Roy, with her amazing performance, has ruled over hearts—her role as Junoon in the film Brahmastra. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Singh.

