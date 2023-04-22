ADVERTISEMENT
Nature Love: Ananya Panday Dives Into Marine Life

Ananya Panday, in her latest post on enjoying the marine life

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Apr,2023 20:36:54
Ananya Panday is one of the top-performing artists in the Indian Film Industry. She is known for her charismatic personality, fashion goals, and daily lifestyle. She keeps buzzing in headlines time and again. And today, the actress took time off to explore her nature love. Read more about how she is exploring nature.

Ananya Panday’s Nature Love

Ananya Panday took time amidst the hustle of shooting. The diva wore a white bikini and dived into the marine life. As per her caption, Ananya Panday is a big nature lover. She likes to enjoy the beauty of nature. And in the reel video, one can see the beautiful green turtle.

And in the caption, she wrote, “Swimming with the green sea turtle – one of the most humbling experiences of my life 🐢 our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures – we must protect it at all costs before it’s too late 🌎.” Ananya Panday acknowledges safeguarding nature and preserving beauty before it is too late to regret.

Ananya Panday Movies

Ananya Panday started her acting journey with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has also appeared in the films like Liger, Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, etc. Ananya Panday enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram, with more than 24.4 million followers. She shares fantastic pictures on her profile.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

