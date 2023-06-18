Nora Fatehi lits up IIFA stage with her fiery performance in shimmery bodycon outfit, watch

Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her fierce and captivating performance at the IIFA 2023. The talented actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, showcasing her stunning presence in a sheer embellished bodycon gown as she gave it her all during the performance.

Nora Fatehi’s video from IIFA

Sharing the thrilling moment with her fans, Nora expressed her excitement and gratitude for the incredible experience of performing on the prestigious stage of Nexa IIFA Awards 2023. She had the audience in awe as she delivered her energetic performance to some of the most iconic songs of Indian Cinema. Her infectious energy and impeccable dance moves made for a truly unforgettable spectacle.

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram caption captured her immense joy, describing the experience as incredible once again. It’s evident that she poured her heart and soul into the performance, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed her electrifying act. Fans can’t wait to catch this memorable performance and relive the magic of Indian Cinema through Nora’s exceptional talent and dedication.

Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “It was an incredible experience yet again on the stage of Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, performing on some of the most iconic songs of Indian Cinema! ♥️😍🫶🏾”

Here take a look-

