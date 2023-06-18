ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Nora Fatehi lits up IIFA stage with her fiery performance in shimmery bodycon outfit, watch

Nora Fatehi looks all fierce and happening as she performs for IIFA 2023. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she looked all stunning in her sheer embellished bodycon gown, as she performed her heart out.

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Jun,2023 08:50:31
Nora Fatehi lits up IIFA stage with her fiery performance in shimmery bodycon outfit, watch

Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her fierce and captivating performance at the IIFA 2023. The talented actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, showcasing her stunning presence in a sheer embellished bodycon gown as she gave it her all during the performance.

Nora Fatehi’s video from IIFA

Sharing the thrilling moment with her fans, Nora expressed her excitement and gratitude for the incredible experience of performing on the prestigious stage of Nexa IIFA Awards 2023. She had the audience in awe as she delivered her energetic performance to some of the most iconic songs of Indian Cinema. Her infectious energy and impeccable dance moves made for a truly unforgettable spectacle.

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram caption captured her immense joy, describing the experience as incredible once again. It’s evident that she poured her heart and soul into the performance, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed her electrifying act. Fans can’t wait to catch this memorable performance and relive the magic of Indian Cinema through Nora’s exceptional talent and dedication.

Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “It was an incredible experience yet again on the stage of Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, performing on some of the most iconic songs of Indian Cinema! ♥️😍🫶🏾”

Here take a look-

What are your views on the above video by Nora Fatehi? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in coloured skirts, a visual delight
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in coloured skirts, a visual delight
Catch Nora Fatehi in her best vibe, pictures inside
Catch Nora Fatehi in her best vibe, pictures inside
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight
Nora Fatehi’s fiery floral moment at IIFA leaves fans stunned
Nora Fatehi’s fiery floral moment at IIFA leaves fans stunned
Nora Fatehi collaborates with Prabhu Deva, deets inside
Nora Fatehi collaborates with Prabhu Deva, deets inside
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Latest Stories
Watch Rakul Preet slipping into the ‘retro magic’ in shiny white ensemble
Watch Rakul Preet slipping into the ‘retro magic’ in shiny white ensemble
Watch: Audience heaps praises for Kriti Sanon aka Janaki after watching Adipurush
Watch: Audience heaps praises for Kriti Sanon aka Janaki after watching Adipurush
Shahid Kapoor gets all his ‘six sense’ tested in Bhutan
Shahid Kapoor gets all his ‘six sense’ tested in Bhutan
A sneak peek into Jacqueliene Fernandez’ ‘magical moments’
A sneak peek into Jacqueliene Fernandez’ ‘magical moments’
Alia Bhatt is all ‘hearts’ as she gets candid with Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot
Alia Bhatt is all ‘hearts’ as she gets candid with Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot
Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure
Stop and stare! Rhea Chakraborty looks grand in hot pink and black athleisure
Read Latest News