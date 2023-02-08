Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie are having the perfect family vacation in Aspen, as seen by their recent social media posts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most prominent celebrity couple in the world. The cross-continental actress and the American pop artist are both active on Instagram, and they don’t mind revealing peeks of their lives together from time to time. Nick and Priyanka have been posting images of their trips with their baby Malti Marie on social media since her birth in January 2022, but without disclosing Malti’s face. Recently, Nick Jonas headed to Instagram and uploaded a slide presentation of photos from their vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Check them out in the picture below.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Malti Marie take a vacation

Nick Jonas gave his fans and followers a sneak peek at their vacation. The first image shows a rear shot of Nick, Priyanka, and Malti in the snow. Priyanka is carrying Malti in her arms as the duo walks together. Priyanka may be seen in the photographs below playing with the snow and posing on a snow bike. In another photo, she is sleeping on top of her husband, Nick, staring into each other’s eyes. Nick also shared a few photos with their pals who were with them on the trip. Nick captioned his post, “Aspen photo dump. ”

Nick Jonas’ next album with The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers were recently honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. This prestigious award was given to them about two decades after they started their musical career. During this wonderful occasion, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas were welcomed and applauded by a sea of admirers. This was when they planned to surprise their fans by announcing the title of their future album, The Album.

Did you enjoy seeing Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Daughter Malti Marie in their vacation pictures? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.