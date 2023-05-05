Priyanka Chopra calls her wedding with Nick Jonas ‘bittersweet’, read

Priyanka Chopra recalled a funny instance from her Hindu wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. In contrast to Western Christian weddings that typically take place during the day, Chopra’s nuptials were held at night, which resulted in Jonas’ family being almost in a state of slumber. The Bollywood actor revealed this amusing anecdote during the promotional campaign for her upcoming film “Love Again”. Check out below-

Priyanka Chopra on wedding with Nick Jonas

A video of PeeCee is going viral on the internet where we can see the actress talking about her wedding to Nick Jonas, and how his family was nodding off their Hindu wedding ceremony. She said, “This is from our Hindu wedding. It’s done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o’clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged. I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off. This was really bittersweet and funny because obviously The Simpsons are an iconic part of most of our childhoods. But it was also the irony of me in an Indian dress marrying a white guy. Great.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Fans Reactions

The video got mixed reactions from the netizens all around. One wrote, “Her in an Indian dress marrying a white guy😂seriously 😂 and Nick there just glaring at his family coz of jetlag…she’s so funny”, another wrote, “She’s so genuine with what she says !! I can listen to her whole day ❤️”, a third user wrote, “broo the heels and dress to die for Also love this video alot ❤️🔥😍”