Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular couples in the industry. Recently, the Global star treated her fans with lovely photos of her ‘forever valentines’. On Wednesday, a day after Valentine’s Day, she took to Instagram and dropped unseen photos of her with her husband Nick Jonas, and their little daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.

While the first photo of her adorable post featured a loved-up selfie with her actor-singer husband, Nick, where PC can be seen hugging Nick, the second photo featured mommy Priyanka hanging out with her little princess, Malti Marie near a lake. “My forever valentines (sic) happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …”, wrote Priyanka.

On the other hand, Nick also shared a glimpse of his romantic Valentine’s Day celebrations with his wife Priyanka Chopra. The couple had a quiet time as a guitarist played the guitar for them as they sat at a table, sipping champagne and holding each other’s hand.

