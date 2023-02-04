Priyanka Chopra is among the most well-liked and renowned divas in the Indian entertainment business. The actress worked in the Hindi entertainment industry long before leaving her mark in Hollywood. Since then, things have been going well for her, both personally and professionally.

Priyanka Chopra, a well-known actress, has dominated the entertainment world and established herself as one of the most successful women. She is well-known and appears to be attractive all over the world. The singer and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their kid, Malti Marie, through surrogacy and are now enjoying parenthood.

PeeCee is highly active on social media, and her photographs frequently leave her followers dumbfounded. She also uploaded a couple of photos today as she spends a snow day with her loved ones; have a look.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’s Appearance

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share photos from her ‘beautiful day.’ PeeCee looks as fashionable as ever in the first photo. The Bajirao Mastani actress looks lovely in a blue, white, and red checkered jumpsuit. She has kept her hair open and teamed her dress with grey sunglasses while holding Malti’s pram. Although we cannot see Malti’s face, it is apparent that she is enjoying the scenery in the pram. In the second photo, she uploaded a group selfie with her buddies. She captioned her post, “Creating Perfect Moments everyday @perfectmomentsports.”

Nick Jonas posted a video of himself skating in the snow on Instagram. He was dressed in a white and black winter jacket, pants, bag, and shoes. He stood for the camera and displayed his great skating skills in the video. Nick Jonas captioned his post, “I feel it. .”

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Project

Priyanka Chopra’s next film will be the romantic comedy Love Again, where she will star alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. After that, she will co-star in Amazon Prime Video’s thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden. In addition, she got a multimillion-dollar first-look TV agreement with Amazon Prime Video as a producer. She also works with ViacomCBS to support programming by first-time BIPOC filmmakers and female directors.

