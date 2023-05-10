Priyanka Chopra gives insights on how Apu From The Simpsons changed her life, read

In a candid revelation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared the profound impact that the character Apu from The Simpsons had on her during her childhood. The renowned actress, who is currently captivating audiences in the spy series Citadel on Prime Video alongside Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden, has also graced the silver screen with the film Love Again, featuring the talented Sam Heughan from Outlander. The actress’ statement sheds light on her personal journey and highlights her active presence in both the television and film industry, where she continues to leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra on Simpsons

Talking about it, the Citadel actress said, “To be on The Simpsons in my wedding dress was really funny and ironic, considering Apu was the bane of my life when I was growing up. Everybody kept asking me why I didn’t speak like Apu, why my accent wasn’t like Apu? – Apu had a really exaggerated Indian accent, as we all know now. This was really bittersweet and funny because obviously, The Simpsons are an iconic part of most of our childhood, but it was also the irony of me in an Indian dress marrying a white guy. Great [Laughs]”

The controversy

The character of Apu on the long-running animated series, The Simpsons, has been a subject of controversy for various reasons. Portrayed as an Indian character, Apu was voiced by Hank Azaria, a Caucasian actor, whose portrayal relied on exaggerated stereotypes. This depiction raised concerns and drew criticism from many viewers. In 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu released a documentary titled “The Problem with Apu,” which not only shed light on the issues raised by Priyanka Chopra Jonas but also explored broader concerns surrounding the character’s portrayal. The controversy surrounding Apu reached such a magnitude that The Simpsons dedicated an episode titled “No Good Read Goes Unpunished” during the show’s 29th season in 2018 to address the growing debate and acknowledge the criticism.