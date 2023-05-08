Priyanka Chopra goes on weekend walk with daughter Malti Marie, Ileana D’Cruz says ‘Ugh my heart’

Priyanka Chopra shared a video from the central park with daughter Malti Marie, in the video, we can see the mother-daughter enjoying the walk together, while Malti’s playful voice leaves fans awed, check

Priyanka Chopra, the renowned actress, has been delighting her fans by providing glimpses into her cherished moments with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, during their time in New Jersey.

She unveiled a heartwarming snippet on Instagram, Chopra shared a video where she took Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to a serene park. Notably, this clip marks the first instance in which Malti’s endearing voice can be heard, adding an extra layer of joy to the enchanting mother-daughter bond. Chopra’s dedicated followers have been captivated by these intimate glimpses, further solidifying her position as an adored figure in the entertainment industry.

PeeCee shares video with daughter Malti Marie

Initiating the clip with an endearing sneak peek, Priyanka Chopra treated her followers to a delightful sight of her daughter, Malti, nestled comfortably in her stroller. The heartwarming scene unfolded as the toddler’s sweet coos filled the air, accompanied by her animated movements of flailing hands and wiggling legs, exuding pure excitement.

While the celebrated actor chose to preserve Malti’s privacy by not revealing her face, Chopra’s contagious laughter resonated throughout the footage, reflecting the sheer joy she experienced while strolling alongside her cherished little one. This precious moment further showcased the strong bond between the doting mother and her adorably energetic daughter, leaving fans and admirers eagerly awaiting more glimpses into their enchanting journey together.

Sharing the video, PeeCee wrote, “Love our walks in Central Park”. The video immediately garnered attention from the mama-to-be Ilean D’Cruz.

Reactions

Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Verified

Ugh my heart”

A fan wrote, “I love the baby sounds. I have a 3 year old daughter and one year old son, and my son just learned to give kisses and its so precious how dramatic he his about the sound. He grabs his sisters face to give her kisses and they both start giggling like crazy. It’s the best watching them grow.”