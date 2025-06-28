Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan Welcome Their Second Baby Boy, Name Revealed

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz and her husband Michael Dolan have become parents for the second time. The couple has shared the joy of their son’s birth with fans on social media.

Ileana showed the first glimpse of her son on Instagram and said that they have named their son Keanu Rafe Dolan. Sharing the baby’s photo, Ileana wrote, “Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19, 2025. Our hearts are so full”.

See Photo:

In the photo, Keanu looks very cute sleeping in white clothes. Ileana has also tagged Michael Dolan in this post.

Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, “Congratulations beautiful”, Karanvir Sharma wrote, “Congrats Mommy!” Athiya Shetty wrote, “Congratulations my ilu”

It is said that the name Keanu means cool breeze or eternal and permanent.

Ileana had earlier announced her first pregnancy in April 2023. In August 2023, she informed about the birth of her first son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana and Michael got married in a private ceremony in 2023.

Talking about the work front, Ileana was last seen in the 2024 film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, in which she was accompanied by Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Best wishes to this lovely family of Ileana!