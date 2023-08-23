Viral Photos: Ileana D’Cruz drops unseen pictures of son Koa, fans in awe

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, known for her role in the film “Barfi,” embraced motherhood this month as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1. The new mother has been overjoyed since giving birth and has been sharing precious moments of her journey with her little one on social media.
Recently, Ileana took to her Instagram stories to offer another heartwarming glimpse of her 3-week-old baby. While not revealing the full picture, she shared a tiny yet adorable view of Koa’s tiny foot peeking out from a blanket. Ileana captioned the image with “Peekaboo” and a red heart emoji.
Ileana introduced Koa to the world on August 5, sharing a monochromatic picture with the text, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan, born on August 1, 2023.” In her caption, she expressed her happiness, saying, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” Her post garnered heartfelt congratulations and best wishes from several celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri, Huma Qureshi, and more. Ileana’s fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to more glimpses of her beautiful journey into motherhood with baby Koa.
The actress announced her pregnancy this year back in April. The actress shared a post on her social media handle, where she shared a picture of a baby romper, announcing her pregnancy.
