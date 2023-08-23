ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Viral Photos: Ileana D’Cruz drops unseen pictures of son Koa, fans in awe

Ileana D’Cruz, known for her role in the film "Barfi," embraced motherhood this month as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1.

Author: Siddhartha Laik
23 Aug,2023 07:45:57
Viral Photos: Ileana D’Cruz drops unseen pictures of son Koa, fans in awe 844793

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, known for her role in the film “Barfi,” embraced motherhood this month as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1. The new mother has been overjoyed since giving birth and has been sharing precious moments of her journey with her little one on social media.

Recently, Ileana took to her Instagram stories to offer another heartwarming glimpse of her 3-week-old baby. While not revealing the full picture, she shared a tiny yet adorable view of Koa’s tiny foot peeking out from a blanket. Ileana captioned the image with “Peekaboo” and a red heart emoji.

Viral Photos: Ileana D’Cruz drops unseen pictures of son Koa, fans in awe 844791

Ileana introduced Koa to the world on August 5, sharing a monochromatic picture with the text, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan, born on August 1, 2023.” In her caption, she expressed her happiness, saying, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” Her post garnered heartfelt congratulations and best wishes from several celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri, Huma Qureshi, and more. Ileana’s fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to more glimpses of her beautiful journey into motherhood with baby Koa.

The actress announced her pregnancy this year back in April. The actress shared a post on her social media handle, where she shared a picture of a baby romper, announcing her pregnancy.

About The Author
Siddhartha Laik

With over 10 years of experience in media and entertainment, Siddhartha believes in the importance of attitude over aptitude. With Masters in English Literature from Fergusson College, Pune (First Class) and a Diploma in Journalism, he has immense knowledge in diverse fields of editorial, content creation, effective communication, team building, leadership, motivational speaking, personality development, success principles, digital, print and broadcast media, soft skills et al. “In today’s time it is all about multi-tasking. An individual has immense potential to break notions and conventions and explore unchartered territories. All one needs to do is work hard on self development and BELIEVE”-Siddhartha After being part of editorial teams in organizations like Times of India, Mid Day, Magna Publication, Indian Express, Sakaal Times, Indiantelevision.com Pvt Ltd Group, in capacity ranging from a reporter to Managing Editor & Head of Business, Siddhartha is the Founder & Editor-in-chief at IWMBuzz (earlier known as IndianWikiMedia). His role includes heading editorial, building and motivating teamforce, crisis management, business strategy and launching new properties. A communicator par excellence, a motivator, a leader, an innovator, a risk taker, Siddhartha was awarded the Best Student in his journalism course and has also featured on India TV as a commentator, Bigg Boss as a news seeker, and is a visiting faculty in multiple media institutions. His hobbies include playing a guitar, reading and writing fiction literature, debating and discussing on current affairs and watching superhero movies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ileana D'Cruz Embraces 'One Week' Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture 841617
Ileana D’Cruz Embraces ‘One Week’ Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture
Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Here's What She Names Him 840934
Ileana D’Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Here’s What She Names Him
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world 834661
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life 834456
All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life
Ileana D'Cruz's 9th Month Pregnancy Is Kicking Hard; Check Out Her Fatigued Face 832165
Ileana D’Cruz’s 9th Month Pregnancy Is Kicking Hard; Check Out Her Fatigued Face
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in new video 831814
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing baby bump in new video
Latest Stories
Karan Johar opens up on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, addresses negativity and more 844796
Karan Johar opens up on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, addresses negativity and more
Vijay Deverakonda slams journalist for criticising Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s Box Office flops 844776
Vijay Deverakonda slams journalist for criticising Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s Box Office flops
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844711
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here 844752
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here
Watch: Nia Sharma's Thrilling Beach Activity Amidst The Rain 844746
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Thrilling Beach Activity Amidst The Rain
Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress 844744
Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress
Read Latest News