Did Ileana D’Cruz just confirm her second pregnancy?

Ileana D’Cruz has once again sparked pregnancy rumors, leaving fans curious about whether she is expecting her second child. The actress, who welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023, recently posted a cryptic message that fueled speculation.

On New Year’s, Ileana shared a reel reflecting on her journey through 2024. The video featured moments with her son and an emotional snippet showing a pregnancy test kit. While she did not clarify its significance, fans quickly assumed she might be hinting at another pregnancy. However, she did not confirm or deny the speculation.

Now, the conversation has resurfaced after her latest social media update. Ileana posted a picture of her midnight snack and captioned it, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.” This led to further assumptions that she might be expecting again.

Back in January, her New Year’s reel had already set off similar discussions. She had captioned the video, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more.” This prompted comments from followers questioning if she was dropping hints about another baby. One user asked, “Second baby in 2025?” while another expressed surprise, saying, “Wait, is she pregnant again?”

Ileana had kept her personal life private for a long time, only revealing her marriage to Michael Dolan after announcing her first pregnancy. With her latest post adding to the buzz, fans are now waiting for an official confirmation from the actress.