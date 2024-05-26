Ileana D’Cruz Shares Delightful Monochrome Picture Of Baby Koa On Vacation With A ‘Do Not Disturb’ Vibe!

Bollywood star Ileana D’Cruz welcomed her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, into the world last year. Ileana is quite active on social media, constantly sharing glimpses of her time with her little munchkin, just as she did when she flaunted her baby bump during her pregnancy. Since then, she has captivated admirers on Instagram with heartfelt glimpses into her parenthood journey. She recently shared a special moment from their vacation, giving fans a delighted glimpse of her baby Koa on Instagram post. Take a look at the picture below.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Monochrome Picture Of Baby Koa Appearance-

Ileana took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable picture of baby Koa. The little munchkin looked cute in a printed romper dress. The baby is having a do-not-disturb moment during his vacation. The snapshot shows Baby Koa laying on a couch while drinking milk from a feeder bottle, and it undoubtedly melts our hearts. Ileana’s tender gaze and loving embrace convey her deep affection for baby Koa. The photo radiates warmth and intimacy, highlighting the special bond between mother and child.

She captioned her post, “Baby on Vacay” with a black sunglasses emoji and says, “DO NOT DISTURB.”

Ileana D’Cruz’s journey into motherhood has been a cherished and transformative experience for the actress. While she’s relatively private about her personal life, her occasional glimpses into motherhood on Instagram reflect her deep love and joy in embracing this new role.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.