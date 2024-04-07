Movies | Releases

Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as the trailer for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ takes the industry by storm, garnering unanimous praise from top names. Gajraj Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Shekhar Ravjiani, Karan Tacker, Aamna Sharif, Sujoy Ghosh, Nikhil Advani, Amol Parashar, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Himansh Kohli, Aamna Sharif, Divya Dutta, Bhagyashree, Radhika Madan, Nikkhil Advani, Sujoy Ghosh and many more, have taken to their social media platforms to express admiration for the trailer, calling it fun, exciting, real and a breath of fresh air.

Directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ boasts a stellar cast comprising Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. With fresh pairings that inject new energy into the genre, audiences are eagerly anticipating a delightful journey filled with love, laughter and modern relationships. Vidya Balan’s return to rom-coms sparks nostalgia and anticipation, while the captivating soundtrack sets the stage for a musical rom-com experience.

Get ready to be confused and consumed by the magic of romance and embark on a journey of unexpected twists with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is set to hit the screens on 19th April, 2024.