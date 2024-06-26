From Sonakshi Sinha to Tara Sutaria: 5 female actors who love painting & excel at it

Time and again, we have seen how actors go on to flaunt their hobbies and special skills which wow one and all. At times, the fans are just surprised by the sheer talent their favorite actors have, and at times, it’s just too good to be missed anyway.

Over the years, we have seen how a superstar like Salman Khan has exhibited his talent and love for painting but in the past few years, we have seen several female actors exhibiting their penchant for painting as well. Right from Sonakshi Sinha to Tara Sutaria, here are some actresses who shared their rare pieces of art and made an instant impact.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha is a more ardent painter than others and she has even held exhibitions at galleries. Her paintings are loved by many and she has a huge collection of her artworks, where she sporadically shares a few of them.

Ileana D’Cruz

D’Cruz hasn’t been quite open when it comes to sharing all her paintings and drawings but in a few instances, she indeed has. The one that stood out the most was a beautiful oil painting which she shared and even captioned, ‘heartbeat and feels. with a little glimmer of hope’

Sunny Leone

Another actor, who usually has her hands full being an actor, performer, entrepreneur and the mother of four kids, Leone somehow manages to find time to explore her love for painting. In a specific one shared by her, she called it ‘broken glass’ and smiled at the camera for the same.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Another actor, who is more frequent with art and painting than others is Wamiqa Gabbi. Her go-to time for herself is painting and she has been very open with sharing her artworks which have been loved by many.

Tara Sutaria

Another actor, who just managed to revisit her love for painting after a long time, Sutaria shared an incredible artwork made her only recently, which was also something that she made after a long time.