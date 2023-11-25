Adorable! Ileana D’cruz goes all cuddles with her son Koa in latest photos, check out

Ileana D’cruz has set social media abuzz with endearing moments as she shares lovely pictures, radiating joy while cuddling with her son. The Bollywood star, who welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, earlier this year, introduced the newborn to the world through a heartwarming image. Ileana’s social media handle has become a hub of affectionate snapshots, showcasing the blissful moments of motherhood.

Amidst the charming family glimpses, Ileana’s personal life has been under the spotlight due to swirling rumors about her relationship status. Formerly in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone, recent speculations suggest a possible connection with Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of Bollywood sensation Katrina Kaif. Fueling the rumor mill, the trio was spotted vacationing in the Maldives alongside Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Despite the buzz, no official confirmation has been made regarding Ileana’s relationship with Sebastian.

Adding to the intrigue, there have been unconfirmed reports suggesting Ileana’s marriage to Michael Dolan in May of this year. The actress has maintained a discreet stance on this aspect of her personal life.

In the midst of speculation and personal milestones, Ileana shared a heart-melting picture with her son, expressing, “I absolutely love how his face lights up when he sees the little birdie and it’s so cozy comfy makes me wish @nuna_india made them in adult sizes too!” Fans continue to be captivated by these glimpses into Ileana’s life, eagerly anticipating more insights into her journey through motherhood and personal relationships.