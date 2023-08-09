Ileana D'Cruz Embraces 'One Week' Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture

On Saturday night Ileana D’Cruz shared an adorable picture of her first child, a baby boy, and revealed his name to all her fans and followers. Adorable wishes started to pour in for the new one from celebrities and fans. The actress named her baby Koa Pheonix Dolan. Ever since she shared the good news, the diva used to give adorable glimpses of her pregnancy on her social media handles. Today she is celebrating one week of motherhood.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Embracing Motherhood

On 1st August 2023, Ileana welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Koa Pheonix Dolan. It’s been over a week now, and the diva shared a glimpse of her baby boy with herself, saying, “One week of being your mama (with a red heart).”

In the shared image, Ileana D’Cruz can be seen holding her little one’s hand. Their tangled finger shows their beautiful bond with each other.

While sharing the newborn baby news, Ileana expressed her happiness in the caption, saying, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full.”

However, the actress has not yet revealed anything about the identity of her partner and the baby’s father. And we are still waiting for the diva to share the details.

Undoubtedly, Ileana D’Cruz and her little one’s adorable picture made fans feel awe.

