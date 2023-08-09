ADVERTISEMENT
Ileana D'Cruz Embraces 'One Week' Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture

Ileana D'Cruz recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy. Today it has been a week for the new mom, and she is embracing one week of motherhood with a cute picture dump on Instagram

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 16:00:54
Ileana D'Cruz Embraces 'One Week' Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture

On Saturday night Ileana D’Cruz shared an adorable picture of her first child, a baby boy, and revealed his name to all her fans and followers. Adorable wishes started to pour in for the new one from celebrities and fans. The actress named her baby Koa Pheonix Dolan. Ever since she shared the good news, the diva used to give adorable glimpses of her pregnancy on her social media handles. Today she is celebrating one week of motherhood.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Embracing Motherhood

On 1st August 2023, Ileana welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Koa Pheonix Dolan. It’s been over a week now, and the diva shared a glimpse of her baby boy with herself, saying, “One week of being your mama (with a red heart).”

In the shared image, Ileana D’Cruz can be seen holding her little one’s hand. Their tangled finger shows their beautiful bond with each other.

Ileana D'Cruz Embraces 'One Week' Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture

While sharing the newborn baby news, Ileana expressed her happiness in the caption, saying, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full.”

However, the actress has not yet revealed anything about the identity of her partner and the baby’s father. And we are still waiting for the diva to share the details.

Undoubtedly, Ileana D’Cruz and her little one’s adorable picture made fans feel awe.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

