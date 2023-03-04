Priyanka Chopra’s fashion allure can never be underestimated, time and again, the global star has managed to drop in sheer goals with her fashion galore, and here we have shared some of her best looks in extravagant red. The actress owns a huge fan following on her Instagram handle, counting over 85.4 million followers, and has recently rang to headlines with glimpses from Citadel.

Coming to her fashion in red, here we have shared some of her most adoring moments from Instagram-

Here’s when Priyanka Chopra posed for the British Vogue magazine in a stylish deep neck red mini dress. She teamed it with her beautiful golden highlighted mane. She rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, no eye makeup and no lip colour. Keeping it as minimal as possible, the actress exuded utmost glam in the pictures.

When Priyanka Chopra vibed up with her motherhood instincts posing for the Vogue magazine in red. She can be seen wearing a beautiful full-sleeved red bodycon dress teamed with long wavy hair, dewy soft makeup look and a pearled neckpiece. She posed with dear daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

When PeeCee gave in pure bossy fashion vibes in her sheer red blazer suit. She teamed it with red leather belt fastened across her waist. She completed the look with her long wavy hair, gorgeous winged eyes and nude pink lips.

Here take a look-

When she posed in a sheer ruffled red bodycon piece teamed with wet curled tressed for the Vogue magazine cover. For makeup, she decked it up with beautiful dewy eyes, nude pink lips and filled-in eyebrows. Here take a look-

Keeping it spicy hot in her red deep neck swimsuit on her birthday. Giving pure glam and retro vibes in the outfit, she teamed it with sheer creped long white shirt, black cat-eye shades and sleek tied hairbun.

Check out-



Which one of the above is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below-