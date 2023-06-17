ADVERTISEMENT
Sharing a captivating showreel showcasing cherished moments of her mother's life, the Citadel star expressed her deep admiration and love. She described her mother as a wellspring of wisdom, yet brimming with the unbridled joy of a child.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jun,2023 21:10:06
Priyanka Chopra pens hearty 70th birthday wish to her mother Madhu Chopra, read

Priyanka Chopra, the versatile actress renowned for her roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood, penned a heartfelt and endearing birthday message for her mother, Madhu Chopra, on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Sharing a captivating showreel showcasing cherished moments of her mother’s life, the Citadel star expressed her deep admiration and love. She described her mother as a wellspring of wisdom, yet brimming with the unbridled joy of a child.

Priyanka Chopra’s heart-felt birthday wish

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her dearest mother Madhu Chopra. Sharing the beautiful video on her social media handle, PeeCee wrote, “My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend. Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan.”

Here take a look at the video-

Soon after Priyanka Chopra shared the video, Katrina Kaif, who shall be seen alongside the star in the movie Jee Le Zaara next, wished Madhu Chopra on her birthday. Katrina wrote, “Happy birthday” along with a cake emoji.

A fan wrote, “She raised a strong smart woman.. it’s evident from Priyanka’s autobiography that her mom played a huge role in her success. Happy Birthday Doctor Chopra.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

