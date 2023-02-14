Nothing can beat the fire that black brings to fashion! It always has been the life saviour. No matter what! Every time you deck up into that super appealing colour, things change for the good! No matter where you are! Whether you are at an event, at a party or just out for a casual brunch, black can always be your go to colour. Owing to that, Priyanka Chopra, who has undoubtedly been the perfectionist when it comes to her work and a revolutionary when it comes to fashion, has proven that black slip is always the right choice.

Owing to that, here we have shared PeeCee some of the most appealing moments in black that you can fall in love with.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle looking dope in her off-shoulder black bodycon dress. She completed the look with mid parted sleek blonde hair. For accessories, the actress decked it up with sheer golden bangles in hand, looking absolutely divine in the black.

The time PeeCee looked stylish in her warm baggy black jacket. She teamed the cosy wear along with abstract thermal pants, white top and a white beanie cap. She rounded it off with minimal makeover.

Here’s when she collaborated with Bulgari and lookef magical in her square necklined black bodice. The actress completed the look with sheer expensive jewellery from the brand Bulgari. Sharing the video, she wrote, “One of my favourite pieces from the @bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection…. the Sapphire Fantasy Necklace

#Bulgari #BulgariHighJewelry #UnexpectedWonders

#EdenTheGardenofWonders #Sapphire”

When the actress shared a beautiful picture straight from her home in Mumbai. Looking absolutely stunning in her abstract textured pantsuit in black. She completed the look with high casual wavy ponytail, a black choker and a pair of golden earrings.