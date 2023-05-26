ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel signs for S2, Joe Russo to direct

"Citadel," starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, has been confirmed for a second season. On Thursday, Prime Video made the exciting announcement. Read all the details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 19:00:13
The popular global series “Citadel,” starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, has been confirmed for a second season. On Thursday, Prime Video made the exciting announcement, revealing that Joe Russo will be directing every episode, while David Weil returns as the showrunner.

This announcement comes nearly a month after the highly anticipated first season premiered. In “Citadel,” Chopra portrays the character of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is officially declared deceased. However, unbeknownst to the world, Nadia is alive but has suffered from a complete memory wipe. As the story unfolds, she is compelled to recall her past, as it is the crucial details in her memory that hold the key to saving the world alongside Richard Madden’s character.

Fans can eagerly anticipate the continuation of the thrilling and suspenseful narrative in the upcoming second season of “Citadel.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon, asserted, ‘Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” she added, “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

Check out Peecee’s official post here:

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

