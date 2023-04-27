Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch

Priyanka Chopra looks all grand and bossy in her tangerine oversized pantsuit, check out video

Priyanka Chopra is making swirls on the internet of late with her upcoming series Citadel, where she is going to star alongside Richard Madden. The glitz and glamour of the global premiere of Citadel in London has now shifted to Rome, and our eyes are fixated on Priyanka and the rest of the cast as they grace the city with their presence.

Our beloved leading lady turned heads not once but twice, flaunting her fashion prowess in two stunning outfits – first one was a Valentino gown and the second one, a striking tangerine pantsuit. However, it was her latest boss babe look that stole the show and left us spellbound. We’ve got the lowdown on her power-packed ensemble, so keep reading to stay in the loop!

Priyanka’s Boss Babe look

The suit boasts of a coordinated blazer and pants in a captivating hue, paired with a nude-colored bodysuit. The oversized blazer comes with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves pulled back to reveal the arms, and a double-breasted front closure complete with notch lapel collars and patch pockets. Meanwhile, the pants feature a high-rise waist, straight-leg fitting, and an airy baggy silhouette.

But that’s not all – Priyanka has elevated her look with some exquisite accessories, including delicate bracelets, hoop earrings, statement rings, and a luxurious bracelet-style watch. To complete her ensemble, she sports a chic half-tied ponytail, berry-toned lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, and a dewy base.

This fashion statement is truly a sight to behold, and Priyanka has truly nailed the art of power dressing with her effortless style and impeccable taste.

Are you in love? Let us know in the comments below-