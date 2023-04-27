ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch

Priyanka Chopra looks all grand and bossy in her tangerine oversized pantsuit, check out video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 18:00:01
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch

Priyanka Chopra is making swirls on the internet of late with her upcoming series Citadel, where she is going to star alongside Richard Madden. The glitz and glamour of the global premiere of Citadel in London has now shifted to Rome, and our eyes are fixated on Priyanka and the rest of the cast as they grace the city with their presence.

Our beloved leading lady turned heads not once but twice, flaunting her fashion prowess in two stunning outfits – first one was a Valentino gown and the second one, a striking tangerine pantsuit. However, it was her latest boss babe look that stole the show and left us spellbound. We’ve got the lowdown on her power-packed ensemble, so keep reading to stay in the loop!

Priyanka’s Boss Babe look

The suit boasts of a coordinated blazer and pants in a captivating hue, paired with a nude-colored bodysuit. The oversized blazer comes with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves pulled back to reveal the arms, and a double-breasted front closure complete with notch lapel collars and patch pockets. Meanwhile, the pants feature a high-rise waist, straight-leg fitting, and an airy baggy silhouette.

But that’s not all – Priyanka has elevated her look with some exquisite accessories, including delicate bracelets, hoop earrings, statement rings, and a luxurious bracelet-style watch. To complete her ensemble, she sports a chic half-tied ponytail, berry-toned lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, and a dewy base.

Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch 801920

Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch 801921

Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch 801922

Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch 801923

This fashion statement is truly a sight to behold, and Priyanka has truly nailed the art of power dressing with her effortless style and impeccable taste.

Are you in love? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
"Its really mind-boggling," Priyanka Chopra's reaction after watching her name on Billboard
"Its really mind-boggling," Priyanka Chopra's reaction after watching her name on Billboard
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy lovey-dovey moment in Rome, (unseen pics)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy lovey-dovey moment in Rome, (unseen pics)
Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Sharma, Rajinikanth and others lose blue tick on Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Sharma, Rajinikanth and others lose blue tick on Twitter
“I am a bit more cautious…” Priyanka Chopra on being trolled after she called RRR a ‘Tamil film’
“I am a bit more cautious…” Priyanka Chopra on being trolled after she called RRR a ‘Tamil film’
Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans On 'Men's Insecurity' For A Woman's Success
Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans On 'Men's Insecurity' For A Woman's Success
Latest Stories
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
I am not really bothered of playing a mother on-screen: Shraddha Arya
I am not really bothered of playing a mother on-screen: Shraddha Arya
Whatever I have achieved today, is because of TV: Jay Bhanushali
Whatever I have achieved today, is because of TV: Jay Bhanushali
Read Latest News