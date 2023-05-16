Priyanka Chopra’s sprawling luxe assets across two continents will stun you

Priyanka’s odyssey stands as a testament to her unwavering pursuit of perfection. From her nascent days in the Indian film industry to her triumphant foray into Hollywood, she has unfailingly showcased her boundless versatility and mastery in every role she embraces. Whether it be immersing herself in the complexity of profound characters in thought-provoking dramas or embracing vivacious personas in grandiose blockbusters, Priyanka indubitably leaves an indelible impression with her mesmerizing portrayals.

Her breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed film “Fashion,” where she portrayed the role of a struggling model. Her portrayal of the character’s transformation and the gritty realities of the fashion industry earned her accolades and a National Film Award. Since then, Priyanka’s career has witnessed a meteoric rise, with a plethora of successful films under her belt.

Priyanka’s foray into Hollywood further propelled her into the international spotlight. Her work in the popular television series “Quantico,” where she portrayed the strong and enigmatic character of Alex Parrish, garnered her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base across the globe. This marked the beginning of her successful transition to the American entertainment industry.

That pretty much sums up why PeeCee is now considered to be an icon globally, inspiring millions all across the world. However, while come call her ‘lucky’, we say it’s all ‘hard work’ and ‘determination.’ That makes her success a given. What stuns us is her sprawling real estate all across the globe. Here we have shared a chronological rundown of what the actress owns as mentioned in Architectural Digest.

2007:

In 2007, Priyanka Chopra chose to settle in Mumbai’s upscale coastal suburb of Versova. Already making her mark in Indian cinema, she purchased two units in an exclusive building, connecting them to create a shared space for her parents and herself.

2013:

In 2013, Priyanka Chopra Jonas acquired a vacation home in Goa, the southwestern state of India known for its scenic beaches and colonial architecture. The $2.4 million villa became a retreat for her and her family, with memorable moments captured in social media posts.

2014:

Expanding her real estate holdings, Chopra Jonas purchased a contemporary-style apartment in Mumbai’s affluent Upper Lokhandwala neighborhood. However, a dispute among the building’s developers delayed her move until 2017. Despite the setback, the building boasted exceptional amenities, including a gym, tennis court, pool, and more.

2015:

As the first Bollywood actor to achieve significant success in Hollywood, Chopra Jonas divided her time between India and the United States. In 2015, she moved from her Versova apartment to a luxurious building with ocean views, featuring a spacious five-bedroom unit. The place also hosted her intimate engagement party in 2018, although the exact date of sale remains unclear.

2017:

Chopra Jonas acquired a four-bedroom apartment in the Four Seasons Private Residences New York Downtown in 2017. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern, this residential tower with 157 units sits above a Four Seasons hotel, offering residents access to its lavish amenities, along with private services and facilities.

2019:

After a grand wedding celebration in India, Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas settled down in Los Angeles. Priyanka moved into a midcentury-modern mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, purchased by Nick just three months before their engagement. However, they sold the house to tennis champion Naomi Osaka in 2019 and found a new perfect home together by November of that year.