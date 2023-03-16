Shahid Kapoor definitely holds a special place in every woman’s heart. With his all time chocolaty, tender boy image on the screen, and amazing dance skills, made him one of the most likeable actors in Bollywood. The actor’s popularity has always been at the peak. Some of his best works include, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh and others. However, while we have witnessed and heard about crazy fan stories, Shahid Kapoor had to deal with the same but with a ‘starkid’.

Yes, you read it right! A ‘starkid’. The daughter of late legendary actor Raaj Kumar, Vastavikta Pandit. Vastavikta was completely obsessed with Shahid Kapoor back the time, when Shahid Kapoor was working hard to earn his own foothold. Vastavikta had deep feelings for the Ishq Vishk actor and loved him dearly. However, the feelings weren’t mutual.

As per reports, Vastavikta was so obsessed with Shahid Kapoor that she used to stalk Shahid Kapoor everywhere. And this knocked the wind out of the Kapoor’s head, and he had to file a police complaint against Vastavikta Pandit back in 2012. In the complaint, Shahid Kapoor mentioned that how Vastavikta has bought a residence near Shahid’s place. She used to stalk him and follow him at shootings and vacations too. What’s more, Vastavika used to introduce herself as Shahid Kapoor’s wife. Following the police complaint, Vastavikta escaped to avoid legal troubles.

Vastavikta made her acting debut back in 1996. However, she couldn’t do well as an actress in industry. While on the other hand, Shahid Kapoor’s career took a peaking note after the success of the movie Ishq Vishk, starring Amrita Rao and others. Recently he made his OTT debut with Farzi, helmed by Raj & DK.

As of now, Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput. The couple tied the knot back in 2015. The couple are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.