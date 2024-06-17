Radhika Merchant’s Gown With Anant Ambani’s Love Letter Mirrors Samantha’s Engagement Saree

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani‘s pre-wedding bash has been buzzing all over the internet for a while now. Now, the second pre-wedding cruise bash photos and videos are going viral on the internet. Each look of Radhika is creating a buzz among fashion enthusiasts. On Sunday, designer Rhea Chakraborty shared a series of photos of Radhika showcasing a clear glimpse of her black and white gown, adorned with love letters by Anant Ambani. This masterpiece ensemble reminds us of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who wore a saree for her engagement embellished with the love story of Samantha and Chaitanya.

Radhika Merchant wore a white and black gown for the pre-wedding bash. Her outfit has an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline, a black crystal-adorned bodice, and a white draped French chiffon fabric that features her fiance Anant Ambani’s love letter, gifted to her on Radhika’s 22nd birthday. The extended hemline and matching stole around her hands create a dramatic visual.

It seems Radhika’s fashion resembles Samantha’s Engagement saree idea. The Kushi actress, for her engagement with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, wore a white featuring rich gold detailing. However, the saree border embellished with intricate work detailing Samantha and Chaitanya’s love story caught our attention. She paired her stunning look with an off-shoulder golden blouse. Samantha’s beautiful thought is a testament to her love.

Radhika and Samantha’s way of expressing love for their partner is unique. This new trend will now inspire designers and fashion enthusiasts, and you can expect more examples in the future.