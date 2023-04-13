Being in showbiz comes with many advantages and disadvantages. Artists have to face many harsh and hurtful comments about them. And fat-shaming has been the constant one. Actresses often get brutally trolled by people for their physical appearance. However, none of these objective comments makes them weak. Check out actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Shetty, and others who faced fat shaming constantly.

1) Rakul Preet Singh

Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh was in the positive limelight for her successful films last year. However, Rakul Preet Singh, on a fitness chat show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, revealed that she was body shamed in the South, and they called her “Skinny like a stick.”

2) Anushka Shetty

Despite many hit films, Anushka Shetty has constantly been fat-shamed. Or it is because she is a famous star in the South. As a result, people often have negative comments targeting her shape and size. However, the actress achieved a milestone in her career with the attitude of never giving up.

3) Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz has no different experience with fat shaming. And in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed, “I remember those days like yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar.”

4) Nithya Menen

Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen has also been a constant target of fat shaming. And some people made disrespectful comments about her body weight and size. Nithya Menen says people should stop body shaming.

